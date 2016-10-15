Children’s day out with a postman on duty

“You know, the job of a postman is not as easy as it seems. How many kilometres is he walking a day!” wondered Malaika P., a Standard IX student of BEM Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. “He knows almost everyone in the locality. Isn’t that amazing?” Julius John, Standard VIII student of Government Model Higher Secondary School, added his bit.

Malaika and Julius had just returned after a 1.5-km walk with K.K. Prabhakaran, a postman at the Head Post Office, Kozhikode. They, along with four other children, Akash S. and Shyamlal P., both batchmates of Julius, Arya K. and Anagha K., students of Standards IX and VII respectively of BEMHSS, had accompanied him on his routine trip to deliver posts on Friday, as part of a programme named ‘Walk with the Postman’ organised in connection with the National Postal Week.

“We learnt how to trace an address and deliver a registered post,” said Akash. The children later wrote about their experience on an inland letter and posted it to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices.

The Postal Department also organised a philatelic exhibition, philately quiz, and a letter writing competition for students from various schools in the district on Friday. The exhibition featured stamps, first-day covers, and special covers from the collection of Ashwin Ramesh, secretary of Calicut Philately Club, on medicine and the history of India Post.

A customer relation programme to be held on Saturday is also part of the celebrations.

“We had planned a lot of other programmes. But with the long holiday for Pooja and a hartal, we hardly had two days to organise them,” said Gouri Sangeetha, Additional Superintendent of Post Offices, who had also been part of the children’s ‘little expedition’.

The National Postal Week is observed every year from October 9 to 15.

