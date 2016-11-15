Children’s Parliament sets a rare model

The ‘presidential address’ on the government’s policy measures in Parliament was strong and crisp. The ruling party members, especially the Prime Minister, welcomed it wholeheartedly though the Opposition found it lacking in vision.

The House finally passed it without any cuts with 28 votes in favour and 19 against.

Around 40 children from 15 schools in Kozhikode were the proud participants of Children’s Parliament organised by Kudumbasree CDS of the Kozhikode Corporation in association with Kudumbasree Balasabha.

The children took their roles quite seriously and did a commendable job emulating the President, Speaker, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and the MPs.

The programme turned out to be informative, not just for children but for the hundreds of people who had assembled at the Indoor Stadium here to witness the parliament session.

Inaugurating the programme, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran stressed the need for training children in proper parliamentary procedures “at a time when actual Parliament sessions are often noisy.” He said the war of words and unparliamentary behaviour often witnessed during Parliament sessions these days had taken the sheen out of the House, compromising its dignity. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, standing committee chairpersons, Corporation Secretary T.P. Satheeshan, Kudumbasree Project Officer Ramsy Ismail, Suchitwa Mission Project Coordinator Kripa Warrier, and member of the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights K. Nazeer were present on the occasion. Anna Fathima, who had bagged the State award for the best child artiste, was the guest of honour.

The session began with the President’s address, followed by oath taking and Question Hour.

There is a need for training children in proper parliamentary procedures at a time when actual Parliament sessions are often noisy.

A.K. Saseendran,

Transport Minister