Caution against drug traffickers

Beware of the drug traffickers—this is a major tip the Pravasi Co-ordination Committee would give to Keralites going to the Gulf, mainly for the first time, looking for employment.

For, the majority of Keralite job seekers serving jail terms in the Gulf countries, particularly in Saudi Arabia, are innocents who had been trapped by the drug mafia.

The committee recently organised an awareness camp for those going to the Gulf. The drug trap was highlighted as one of the biggest risks for the gullible. Extensive awareness drives were necessary to save the job seekers from this trap and the committee was planning a few more such workshops to prepare them for the Gulf experience, Attakkoya Pallikkandy, chief patron of the committee, said.

“Very often, the Gulf-bound people are totally unaware of the traps laid by the drug mafia,” Pallikkandy told The Hindu . “We urge these people not to accept any gifts, packages or consignments from strangers while going to the Gulf countries.” Offers such as free tickets, uniforms, bags, and shoes should be totally avoided, he said. It had been found that shoes and uniforms with hidden chambers of drugs were gifted to the gullible passengers. “Never accept any gift from strangers at the airport,” Pallikkandy cautions Gulf-bound passengers.

He noted that hefty punishment awaited those found involved in the drug trade in the Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia. Those who had accepted the drug mafia’s gifts or who had unwittingly helped to traffic drugs were now serving long jail terms.

The majority of Keralites serving jail terms in the Gulf are innocents who had been trapped by the drug mafia