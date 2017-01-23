Bus strike may hit normal life in district

Kozhikode: Normal life in the district is likely to be affected on Tuesday, with bus operators and workers deciding to join the one-day token strike called by various unions across the State.

The strike has been called to press for demands including tariff hike, maintenance of status quo on existing bus permits, and hike in concession rates offered to students. Most people in the district, particularly hilly regions, rely on private buses. Inter-district services to neighbouring Kannur and Malappuram districts are also likely to be hit.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Bus Operators Organisation secretary A. Subash Babu said over 4,000 private buses plying in the district would keep off the road.

Bus operators have warned of an indefinite strike from February 2 if the State government fails to yield to their demands. Withdrawal of hike in road tax and 24 per cent hike in prices of diesel supplied for private buses are the other demands.

Kozhikode District Bus Operators Association president M.K. Suresh Babu said the token strike was originally scheduled for January 19, but it was postponed in view of the State School Arts Festival in Kannur.