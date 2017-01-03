Bus routes on NIT-C campus

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has come up with bus transport facility with two routes, including a round trip on the campus, from Tuesday. The buses run as per a timetable with pick-up and drop points. No requests to stop the bus at spots other than designated stops are entertained. However, differently abled persons will be given exemption.

The campus, located 22 km north-east of Kozhikode city, stretches over a length of about 1.5 km along the Kozhikode-Mukkam Road. The new facility would benefit thousands of students, teachers and staff, an NIT-C official said.

The round trip starts from the mega hostel at 7.40 a.m. to return at 7.55 a.m. The bus touches the administrative block, open air theatre, electrical lab junction, auditorium, men’s hostel (D) junction and SBI ATM. There will be 19 trips and the last one at 4.15 p.m.

Likewise, the second route with 18 trips starts from the School of Management Studies at 7.40 a.m. passes via PG flats, water tank junction, guest house, ladies’ hostel, resident medical office, administrative block – SBI ATM, auditorium and culminates at the East campus at 8 a.m. The return is by the same route and the last trip is at 4.15 p.m.