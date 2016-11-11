Brighter days ahead for Malayalam cinema: Dulquer

Four years ago in Hyderabad, Dulquer Salmaan was surprised when he was told by a few Telugu youngsters that they liked him in Ustad Hotel . “They told me that they googled for the best Malayalam films of that year and learned about the movie,” Dulquer told reporters here on Thursday.

He was in the city to attend a function in which he was introduced as the brand ambassador of a realty company.

“It is not just in different States of India that Malayalam films are being enjoyed now, there are people outside the country who watch them; subtitles help, of course,” said Dulquer, who won the State award for the best actor earlier this year. “As an actor it makes me happy that Malayalam films too are reaching way beyond our borders,” he said.

He said brighter days were ahead for Malayalam cinema. “Now we have more multiplexes. That means our films could be released in more cinemas,” he said.