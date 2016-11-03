Flower show
at Marine Ground
The Manasseril Agricultural Farm, Mannuthi Agricultural Society and the Exhibition Participants Association of Kerala are jointly organising a flower show at Marine Ground here from November 4, a press note issued here today informed. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will inaugurate the exhibition at 5 p.m. on Friday. The show will feature around 5,000 varieties of plants from all over the country and abroad, according to the organisers. A food festival and a special food court for jack fruit recipes will also be part of the show, the press release added. - Staff Reporter
