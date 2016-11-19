Kozhikode

Brief-3



Drivers attack cab



A group of taxi drivers allegedly attacked a contract carriage operated by Mango Cab, an online taxi service provider, near the railway station on Friday. Two women who had hired the cab were forced to come out of the vehicle even as the assailants fixed their flags on the car after deflating its tyres. They also threatened the driver. The police said drivers aligned with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh were behind the attack. Investigation is on into the incident, they added.

— Staff Reporter

