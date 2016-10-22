Breather for books as Central Library moves to new shelter

If those books had life, they would have certainly heaved a sigh of relief. For more than a decade, they had been lying in the dilapidated Government LP School building at Kiliyanad. Having been moved, at least temporarily, to the Kozhikode Corporation’s Cultural Centre at Anakkulam, which is cleaner and brighter, the District Central Library is in that phase where there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran formally opened the relocated library at Anakkulam on Friday. The library is now housed in three rooms.

However, the space seems to be not enough to accommodate more than 60,000 books, including fiction, reference texts, and artefacts, kept at the Uroob Museum.

It has been at least a decade since the authorities began planning the reconstruction of the library and museum, which were working out of the ramshackle school building. The plans are finally bearing fruit, as the construction of the new building is expected to be completed in less than two years using the local development fund of Rs.1.65 crore sanctioned by A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA.

The library had been earlier functioning from a building at Mananchira where the current Public Library is located. The building was brought down in 1993 to construct a new structure which now houses the office of the library council. The books were temporarily shifted to the Chevayur driving ground.

Legal hassles

However, once the construction was over, the library council had to grapple with legal issues over the ownership of the building, as it was the district administration that built the new structure. Hence, the Central Library could not be shifted to the new building and instead, a new public library was set up. The library council’s claim on the building is a case still pending in the High Court of Kerala.