Blast a plot to alienate Malappuram: WPI

Alleging that there has been a plot to dent the image of Malappuram district ever since its birth, the Welfare Party of India (WPI) has expressed suspicion that this week’s ‘Malappuram blast’ is in line with the plot.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, party president Hameed Vaniyambalam and others said a sections of the police and other investigating agencies were implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda by fabricating terrorist stories, thus creating a communal wedge between Hindus and Muslims.

In the past, they said, several such stories had passed off as reports from intelligence agencies.

“There were stories of ships carrying arms being spotted along the shores in the district. In 1993, there was a plot to throw bombs at a Sri Krishna Jayanthi procession and blame it on Muslims. The Malappuram blast could very well be one such plots,” they suggested.

The party also urged the media to maintain a sense of balance and probity while reporting such incidents.

The WPI leaders alleged that the “fake” encounter deaths of undertrials in Bhopal and the blast at the Malappuram Collectorate were aimed at promoting Sangh Parivar interests.

Encounter murders

“A section of the police has always tried to cast the Muslim community in the villain’s role. The ‘encounter murders’ of Muslim youths and the foisting of terrorist cases on Muslim individuals such as in Mecca Masjid, Malegaon, and Nanded explosions all kept a pattern,” they said. The party leaders added that the frequent visits by RSS-BJP leaders were aimed at disturbing the prevailing communal harmony in Kerala, thus making political gains out of it.

