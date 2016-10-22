Kozhikode

Bevco outlet: High Court stays corporation order

The civic body had ordered closure of the outlet owing to Bevco’s failure to secure the dangerous and offensive trade licence

The Kerala High Court on Friday imposed interim stay on the Kozhikode Corporation order seeking closure of a new liquor outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) on O.P. Raman Road at Moolampally near the collectorate.

The corporation had on Thursday issued an order seeking closure of the outlet, as Bevco had failed to secure the dangerous and offensive (D & O) trade licence from the civic body for running the outlet. Bevco had applied for the licence, and the corporation council was planning to discuss the agenda on October 24. “In the light of the stay order, the outlet will be reopened on Saturday,” Bevco Managing Director H. Venkatesh said.

Protests

Residents associations, led by Malaparamba ward councillor K.C. Shobitha and former councillor K. Sathyanathan, and prohibition campaigners under the aegis of Kerala Madhya Nirodana Samithi had been protesting against the outlet which was opened on October 3.

According to residents, the outlet functions in a locality where more than 300 families live.



The civic body had ordered closure of the outlet owing to Bevco’s failure to secure licence



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 2:10:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Bevco-outlet-High-Court-stays-corporation-order/article16078294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY