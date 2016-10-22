Bevco outlet: High Court stays corporation order

The Kerala High Court on Friday imposed interim stay on the Kozhikode Corporation order seeking closure of a new liquor outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) on O.P. Raman Road at Moolampally near the collectorate.

The corporation had on Thursday issued an order seeking closure of the outlet, as Bevco had failed to secure the dangerous and offensive (D & O) trade licence from the civic body for running the outlet. Bevco had applied for the licence, and the corporation council was planning to discuss the agenda on October 24. “In the light of the stay order, the outlet will be reopened on Saturday,” Bevco Managing Director H. Venkatesh said.

Protests

Residents associations, led by Malaparamba ward councillor K.C. Shobitha and former councillor K. Sathyanathan, and prohibition campaigners under the aegis of Kerala Madhya Nirodana Samithi had been protesting against the outlet which was opened on October 3.

According to residents, the outlet functions in a locality where more than 300 families live.

The civic body had ordered closure of the outlet owing to Bevco’s failure to secure licence