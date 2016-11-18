Banking institute postpones exams

In a major relief to the banking employees engaged in the demonetisation drive, the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has decided to postpone the JAIIB, DB&F, CAIIB and CAIIB Elective examinations scheduled to be held in November and December. The institute will announce the fresh dates later. However, diploma and certificate examinations scheduled to be held in January 2017 will be conducted as per the schedule, it is learnt.

Requests sent

Many bank employees have been sending requests to authorities seeking postponement of the examinations in the wake of the heavy workload in the banks on account of the demonetisation of currency notes. Deepak Johnson of Karnataka Bank wrote a request using the Prime Minister’s Office mobile app on November 14.