BJP takes out protest march

In protest against the State government’s alleged mishandling of the public distribution system in Kerala, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a march to the Civil Supplies office at the District Collectorate here on Monday.

The march was taken out from Eranhipalam Junction in the morning. However, the protesters were blocked at the Civil Station gate.

Inaugurating the protest, BJP north zone president V.V. Rajan lashed out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for trying to scuttle the National Food Security Act enacted by the Parliament.

At the same time, both the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Left government were hoodwinking the people by putting the blame of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.

He charged the Pinarayi Vijayan government with failing to implement the Food Security Act of 2013. Ironically, the Left parties which came to power to uplift the poor were now starving the poor people of the State, Mr. Rajan said.

In the last five months, he said the LDF government had not been able to take forward the rationing system. However, it had deftly used the tactic of blaming the Centre. The public distribution system was the responsibility of the State government, he said.

BJP district president T.P. Jayachandran and State committee member Ali Akbar led the march protest.