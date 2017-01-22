Auto bros say hi buddy to cashless ride

A group of tech-savvy autorickshaw drivers in the city has switched over to cashless transactions by installing banking applications in their mobile phones. And the beneficiaries are the customers running short of cash in the wake of demonetisation.

Akshaya entrepreneurs who trained the drivers say the trend is slowly catching up. Facilities offered by various online payment wallets too are attracting auto drivers.

C. Saritha, an Akshaya entrepreneur who trained the first batch of ten drivers, says the drivers are reluctant to venture into cashless transactions mainly because of their limited knowledge in the use of the apps. Once this hurdle is crossed and they are convinced of the utility they are eager to go cashless, she adds.

Akshaya entrepreneurs are mainly promoting the State Bank of India’s Buddy application to initiate drivers into e-transactions. Even some senior drivers had shown interest. Officials hope that a half of the city’s 4,000-odd auto-drivers will go cashless gradually.

T. Premanandan, leader of an autorickshaw drivers’ union affiliated to the Revolutionary Marxist Party, says around 500 of its members are planning to switch over to cashless mode. “Some elderly drivers cannot digest the idea, though,” he rues.

Mr. Premanandan says the district administration too has assured them all training support to migrate to the new technology and make its benefits available to the customers. All those who have already downloaded the app and completed the registration formalities will display the details on the vehicle for the quick reference of the travellers and help them use the service in an easy way, he adds.

T.V. Noushad, leader of the autorickshaw drivers’ union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions also confirms that around 100 drivers owing allegiance to their organisation are planning to migrate to the new cashless transaction service. “We have no resistance to the idea when majority in the field are taking advantage of the new transaction tools,” he adds.