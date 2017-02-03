Kozhikode

Athletes need fans: Sachin

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the inauguration of a sports medicine centre in Kozhikode on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has said that an athlete needs fans to perform. “It is because of fans that sportsmen are able to compete,” he said, while inaugurating the sports medicine centre at Aster MIMS Hospital here on Thursday. “As a sportsman, you need fans to share your joy.”

Tendulkar also thanked fans from Kerala for supporting the Indian cricket team while he played.

