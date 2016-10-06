Aslam murder: police say probe is in final lap

The investigation into the Aslam murder case is on the final lap with the special police squad tracing the complete details of the remaining four accused who were yet to be arrested.

Of the four accused, two are reportedly natives of Kannur and suspected to be part of the gang that actually executed the murder.

10 arrested

The squad, now headed by Nadapuram Circle Inspector Joshy Jose, had arrested 10 persons including the natives of Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

Of the 10 arrested, four persons had been found to have significant role in the criminal conspiracy against Indian Union Muslim League worker K. Aslam and executing the daylight murder at Thuneri on August 12.

Though there were minor shuffles in the squad in the initial stages of the probe, the police had managed to maintain pace in the investigation gathering all scientific evidence to prove that the murder was part of a well-planned counter-attack against those who had suspected involvement in the Shibin murder case.

Former Assistant Superintend of Police (Kozhikode Rural) Karuppasami and Kuttiyadi Circle Inspector T. Sajeevan were earlier part of the team that arrested majority of the accused.

The arrest of three persons within the last one week has helped the police to calm down local protesters led by IUML leaders.

Most of them had walked out of an all-party meeting recently convened by the Revenue authorities to discuss peace keeping measures in the region in the wake of fresh clashes. They had also threatened to boycott panchayat-level meetings alleging delay in completing the probe.