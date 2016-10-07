Aslam murder: identification parade today

Along with the continuing attempts to retrieve the weapons used for killing Indian Union Muslim League worker K. Aslam, the special investigation team will conduct the identification parade of the two recently arrested persons in the case at the Kannur Central Jail on Friday.

A senior police officer in charge of the investigation said the recovery of the weapons used by the assailants to hack Aslam would be possible only with the arrest of four more persons accused in the case.

“We have come across reliable information on the involvement of the four in hiding the weapons,” he said.

The searches for the weapons conducted on the basis of the statements of the arrested persons proved futile.

It was on August 12 that the IUML worker was hacked to death by a group of assailants from Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

So far, 10 persons including Democratic Youth Federation of India workers were arrested in the case. The IUML leadership had earlier alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers had clear involvement in the murder.