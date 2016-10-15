Areekkad gears up for by-election

Poll campaign is in progress in Areekad ward, which is going for by-election on October 22. All the three candidates have entered the second phase of campaign in which they have laid thrust on door-to-door visits.

The by-election became necessary in Areekkad after ward councillor V.K.C. Mammad Koya, also then Mayor of the corporation, was elected to the Legislative Assembly. The CPI(M) has fielded T. Moideen Koya in his place, while Syed Muhammed Shameel is the UDF candidate. T. Anil Kumar is the BJP candidate.

The LDF is seeking votes claiming that it could finish the projects started by former councillors. It is also highlighting the achievements of the LDF government including taking welfare pensions to the doorstep of the needy.

The UDF, however, claims that the corporation has failed to address the pollution of Mankuni canal.

The BJP has highlighted water scarcity in the region.

State and district level leaders of all parties are expected to step in for campaigning in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a meeting of candidates and representtaives of political parties will be held at the office of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Saturday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the by-election, a press release said.

