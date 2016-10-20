Arappuzha bridge turns a suicide point

The Arappuzha bridge across the Chaliyar is turning out to be a suicide point as the low protective railing of the bridge attracts those bent on snuffing out their lives. In the last four months, four people, including a young woman, ended their life by jumping off the bridge.

Fire and Rescue Services officials, who carried out the searches and fished out some of the bodies, say the low railing provides those frustrated with their lives an easy access to death. Only through the fortification of the existing railing with more height would be a practical solution to discourage the suicide attempts.

The recent increase in the number of suicides should be an eye-opener for the local bodies to address the issue at the earliest, they said.

E. Shihabudheen, Leading Fireman at the Meenchanda Fire Station, who retrieved two bodies from the river recently, said the undercurrent in the river was dangerous and the chance of rescue would be minimal even in the case of spot intervention. An instant and most practical solution is to raise the height of the railings or consider some wired meshes to protect the spot, he said.

Police officers from the Nallalam station shared that the lack of people’s attention at the spot early in the morning and night hours was proving to be an advantage for the suicide jumpers to pick the spot.

Only an increase in the existing height of the railing would be an effective solution to address the issue, they said.

Commissioner’s promise

“Recently, the City Police Commissioner had promised to forward a report to the higher authorities citing the strange development and find a practical solution at the earliest. The Olavanna grama panchayat authorities and the Kozhikode block panchayat too were found taking interests in proposing a viable solution,” said Riyas Chakkeri, Station House Officer of Nallalam police station.

He pointed out that the issue was quite serious as so far around seven persons had committed suicide at the spot.

Kozhikode Block Panchayat president N. Manoj Kumar said the panchayat would definitely bring the issue before the State Ministers and the Central Public Works Department authorities for a quick solution.

“No local bodies would be able to undertake such a big fortification project with their budget limitations. Only the CPWD would be able to do something about the issue,” said Mr. Manoj, who had also lost one of his relatives in the recent incident.