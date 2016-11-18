Another bomb attack in Vanimel; region still tense

An unidentified gang attacked a house at Vanimel with steel bombs on Thursday even as authorities continued their efforts to restore peace in the troubled area.

Police officers said the attack was on the house of Pradeep Kumar, local secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Two steel bombs were hurled at the house around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. Though no one suffered injuries in the attack, the window panes and doors of the house were completely destroyed.

The house owner claimed a loss of Rs.50,000 in the incident. The police said they were yet to receive any clue about the attackers.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents that has been rocking the Vanimel region over the past two weeks.

Earlier, two houses belonging to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers were attacked with crude bombs by unidentified assailants. In one of the earlier crude bomb explosions, two CPI(M) workers sustained injuries.

Political clash

A police officer from Valayam station said Vanimel and surrounding regions had been tense after a political clash between CPI(M) and IUML activists on October 29.

He said the CPI(M) activists had complained that the IUML workers were behind the attack as they had allegedly hurled crude bombs at their rally.

In the wake of the continuing clashes, people’s representatives and Revenue Department officials had recently convened a number of local meetings in the area. However, police officers from Valayam and Nadapuram stations said the situation remained unchanged.

The deployment of police personnel had been strengthened to prevent provocative speeches, rallies and political gatherings, they said.