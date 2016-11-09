All set to pack a punch

A two-day inter-State karate competition will be held in Kozhikode on November 12 and 13 by the Shotokan Karate-Do Federation of India.

Nearly 600 contestants, aged six to 60 years and hailing from half a dozen States, would participate in the competitions to be held at the indoor stadium, said Sensei Ibrahim Chaliyath, a functionary of the federation. Competitions would be held in three different categories — coloured belts, brown and black.

Mr. Chaliyath told The Hindu that karate, one of the leading martial arts in the world, was getting increased attention in view of the fact that it would be a competition item in the next Olympic Games.

80 karate fighters in Tokyo games

The International Olympics Committee had decided to include karate in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan. Eighty karate fighters would participate in the Tokyo Games.

He said karate training was increasingly being given to schoolchildren across Kerala. Parents and teachers were encouraging children to train in view of the martial arts’ focus on discipline, concentration, mental and physical alertness and character improvement. Mr. Chaliyath said karate-trained children were far less likely to take to drugs and alcohol and engage in anti-social activities.

He said several styles of karate were being practised in Kerala, mainly Shotokan and Shoto Ryu. While Shotokan was more popular in the north Kerala region, Shoto Ryu was popular in the south.