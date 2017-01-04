Agriculture action force soon: Minister

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that the decline in agriculture combined with climate change is edging the State towards a crisis.

Opening Urvaram- 2017, a three-day district-level farmers’ meet at Koottalida here on Monday, he said an agriculture action force would be formed in 500 panchayats with a State-level nodal officer to monitor them.

“Kerala required 40 lakh tonnes of rice a year, but the State produces only 5.5 lakh tonnes. The production of fruits, vegetables and lentils too is low,” he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar blamed those who filled paddy fields and wetlands for their selfish needs. The arrogance of the people in Kerala that they could buy anything if they had money was the reason for the Malayali society turning into an unhealthy one so fast, he said.

The Minister said the State government was making a data bank of barren lands in each panchayat to promote farming. “Agriculture has to become a profitable enterprise. The government is doing whatever is possible to ensure best prices for the farmers,” he said.

Coconut processing unit

The Minister said the State government was planning to set up a coconut processing unit in Kozhikode district very soon with active participation of farmers’ cooperative societies.

He urged the officials of the department to work towards making the Haritha Keralam project a success

Purushan Kadalundi, MLA, presided over the meeting while Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran gave away the prices to officials who performed well in the previous year. District panchayat president Babu Parasseri opened a seminar.