Action council collects evidence against forged cases

Kozhikode: As many as 34 persons attended a one-day sitting held by the People’s Action Council for Social Justice (PACSJ) in the city on Sunday to collect evidence against fabricated police cases.

Action council leaders said they altogether received 13 complaints during the sitting, and that they would be forwarded to the consideration of the Chief Minister and the Law Commission Chairman.

The sitting was mainly aimed at receiving complaints from Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts. Some participants sought legal advice from PACSJ members on various petitions and the procedures to be followed to settle their grievances through court interventions.

PACSJ State general secretary M.A.I. Rawther said majority of complaints were against forged cases of assault against women. “The annoying trend was that some complainants were using fabricated cases as a tool to beat their professional rivals,” he said.

The action council members clarified that there were no major complaints against police officers. “During the sitting, we noticed that many of them were actually struggling to handle fabricated complaints,” they said.

The members added that the details of complaints they received at the sitting would be submitted to the Union government seeking possible amendments to the existing rules to fight forged cases. They said they would hold sittings in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts too.