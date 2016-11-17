ATMs continue to dry up fast, but better days expected

It may still take some time before normalcy returns to the city’s banks, but things are getting much better, according to senior officials. The ATM counters, however, continue to dry up fast, though the situation is likely to improve with more currency notes, especially of the new Rs. 500, expected to arrive within the next couple of days.

“Once we get the Rs. 500 notes, many of the issues could be settled,” T. Sethumadhavan Nair, assistant general manager, State Bank of Travancore, Kozhikode, told The Hindu on Wednesday. “We hope to get those notes form Thursday itself.”

You could still spot long queues outside the ATM counters across the city late into the night. Not everyone gets notes of smaller denominations though and you would have to be contented with Rs. 2,000 notes.

There are banks that fill up the ATM counters twice or thrice a day, but that hardly meets the demand. The sight of people leaving an empty ATM counter remains common.

So most people continue to throng the banks to withdraw money; you would get notes of smaller denominations from the cash counters.

And much lesser number of people come to exchange the old notes. If there were more than 1,800 customers came to the main branch of SBT in the city on November 10 -- the day the banks opened after the demonetisation process began-- to exchange old currency notes, there were only 500 on Wednesday.

Indelible ink

With the introduction of marking the customers with indelible ink, the banks are expecting even lesser number of people to turn up for exchanging the notes over the next few days.

“There have been cases of some customers exchanging multiple times, mostly from different banks,” said A. Raghavan, an employee at State Bank of India. “The ink would act as a deterrent, too.”

Because of demonetisation, many are also returning to the bank to reactivate their dormant accounts. Some of them have revisited their banks after 14 years.

“On Wednesday alone, about 100 customers came to our branch to reactivate their accounts,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan Nair.