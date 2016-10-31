A treasure of knowledge remains neglected

An exclusive collection of reference books on textile dyeing is on the verge of ruin at the derelict Comstrust weaving factory here. The books, in English and German, are authentic sources of information about the art of dyeing textile fibres like wool and cotton.

“The books were brought from various places for the reference of technicians who handled dyeing at the factory, which was closed down in 2009,” said P. Sivaprakash, joint convener of Comtrust Employee’s Action Committee.

The small reference library, which was set up close to the factory’s chemical room nearly a century ago, is now being eaten by termites. Anyone can easily enter the compound and cart away the stock. Like the books, several other imported foreign machines are also under the threat of getting stolen.

Comtrust Employees’ Action Committee leaders said foreign tourists who visited the spot get could never hide their wonder at seeing the unique collection.

“Some have even suggested handing over the collection to local libraries or educational institutions that offer courses in textile technology and dyeing,” committee leaders add.

A series of German books on ‘Reaktiyfarbstoffe’(reactive dyes) used previously by foreigners as well as several handbooks on synthetic dyes and pigments also add to the valuable collection.

