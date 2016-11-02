A night of melodies to look forward to

The city will honour one of the greatest lyricists of Malayalam cinema on Wednesday night. And it is not just going to be a function of speeches about Sreekumaran Thampi; it promises to be a night of melodies.

Some of the finest songs ever in Malayalam cinema will be presented at the show organised by the city-based Bankmen’s Club at the Tagore Centenary Hall. They are all written by Thampi, of course.

Among the songs featured are some classics, such as Ponveyil manikkacha … ( Nruthasala ), En mandahaasam… ( Udayam ), Aa nimishathinte… ( Chandrakantham ), Hrudaya sarassile …( Padunna Puzha ) and Chandrikayilaliyunna… ( Bharyamaar Sookshikkuka ). The list of songs has been approved by Thampi himself; and that explains the inclusion of En mandahaasam… , one of the most underrated songs of all time.

“He will also introduce the songs to the audience,” says K.J. Thomas, president, Bankmen’s Club. “We have been planning to honour him for a year; and we are glad that we are doing at a time when he has completed 50 years in Malayalam cinema.”

It truly has been a most melodious half-century for Thampi. The hundreds of songs he penned about love and philosophy continue to delight us.

He says he is happy that he is going to be honoured by a city that has always been dear to him.

“It was from here that I went to Chennai to write my first song,” he says. “I was working as an assistant town planner in Kozhikode then; and I had also worked as a schoolteacher for some six months, at Umbichi Hajee School at Chaliyam, shortly after I completed my B.Sc in Mathematics.”

He says he is looking forward to the music show, too. “Though there have been several shows all over Kerala that present my songs, I was not there for most of them,” he says. “So it would be nice being part of one such show.”

At the show, the songs will be rendered by playback singers such as Satheesh Babu, K.K. Nishad and Roshini Menon.