A musical evening to transcend their limitations

An evening rolled up in raag Pahadi and raag Yaman with an equal blend of folk beats and romantic sounds wiped out the gloomy atmosphere within the District Jail compound on Thursday. The Art in Medicine (AIM) concert led by Dr. T.P. Meharoof Raj and his fellow singers took the remand prisoners in the jail to a different world through an exclusive music therapy programme.

The soulful rendering of the evergreen Chaudhvin ka chand ho... and Chahoonga Main Tujhe.. immortalised by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi set the mood perfect for the show. Among the listeners were District Judge M.R. Anitha, Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Soman and Sub Judge R.L Baiju.

“We presented 18 songs, including the popular songs of Baburaj and Devarajan master, and our purpose was to kindle some beautiful memories in the minds of the prisoners. The response was awesome as many of them sang silently and clapped along with the singers forgetting the surroundings. It was our sixth programme catering exclusively to the audience who need better care and consideration,” Dr. Raj said after the concert

On the stage, Dr. Raj and his fellow singers were accompanied by Kozhikode Zainuddin on harmonium, Johnson on guitar and Mujeeb on tabla. T.P. Shanawaz, T.P. Shameem and T.P. Nigam were among the main singers.

Jail Superintendent Anil Kumar said the special music therapy programme was organised after noticing the interest of some of the prisoners in listening to music and their longing to attend such programmes. “We planned it with Dr. Raj after studying its effect on influencing minds and to produce some desirable changes,” he said.