A back-breaking week for bank staff

It was nearly 3 o’clock in the morning when T. Sethumadhavan Nair, assistant general manager of the State Bank of Travancore, Kozhikode, left his office on November 10.

Most of his colleagues too had stayed back. It was the first day since the banks opened for the public since demonetisation was announced.

On the previous day, the banks had not opened for the public, but employees had worked hard, preparing for the after-effects of demonetisation, the magnitude of which was unprecedented.

Yet, they were not prepared for the frenzy on November 10. “In my career of 36 years in banking, I have never seen anything like this,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan. “We had opened additional counters, but even that was not enough. Besides serving our own customers, the bank has to supply currency to 27 other banks in the city; so the load on our employees was enormous.”

They have not taken a day off since November 9. “We do not even get time to have our lunch properly,” said N.L. Premalatha, who works at the Palayam branch of SBT. “But we have no complaints; we understand the difficulties of the common man.”

Staff redeployed

A. Raghavan, a chief associate at the administrative office of the State Bank of India, Kozhikode, said many employees had cancelled their leaves because of the crisis. “We had to redeploy our resources to ensure that customers got cash from the counters,” he said. “We stopped doing the back-office work, such as writing reports and opening new accounts, so that everyone could be assigned to the front office.”

Besides handing out the cash, the employees also have had to assure people that their money was safe in the bank.

“At our branch, we have a lot of customers who are migrant labourers,” said Mr. Raghavan. “Most of them make remittances to their relatives back home. And some of them told us that they were exploited by the natives, who would give them currency notes worth Rs.400 in exchange of the Rs.500 note.”

Mr. Sethumadhavan said he was expecting another busy week for bank employees like him. “But, we are willing to work like this,” he said.