99.68% students clear SSLC exams in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district recorded a pass percentage of 99.68 when results of the SSLC exams were declared on Wednesday evening. The district improved its position by reaching the seventh slot compared to the previous year when it had slipped to the 13th position in the State.

Of the 44,573 students who appeared for the exams, 44,430 cleared them. Among them, 22,548 are boys and 21,882 are girls. A total of 14,363 students got A-plus in all subjects, of whom 9,381 are girls and 4,982 are boys. A total of 136 schools recorded cent per cent pass, including 43 government schools, and 65 aided schools.