99.5% clear SSLC exams in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district registered a pass percentage of 99.5 when results of SSLC exams were declared on Wednesday evening. Though it is lower than the 99.68% registered last year, the district improved its position to the fifth slot compared with others. Last year, Kozhikode was in the seventh slot.

Of the 43,714 students who appeared for the exams, 43,496 became eligible for higher studies. Vadakara educational district recorded a pass percentage of 99.7, Kozhikode 99.1, and Thamarassery 99.5. A total of 5,466 students recorded A plus in all subjects, of whom 1,570 are boys and 3,896 are girls. As many as 123 schools recorded cent per cent results.