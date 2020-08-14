99 COVID-19 cases reported in Kozhikode district

The Health Department on Friday confirmed COVID-19 for 99 more persons in Kozhikode district. With this, the total number of persons undergoing treatment for the infection in the district reached 1,216.
Of the newly confirmed cases, nine are persons who came from outside the State. According to a Health Department communication, 75 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection in 15 other cases remained unclear, they said. Three migrant labourers are also among the newly infected within Kozhikode Corporation limits.
As many as 379 persons were added to the list of the quarantined. With this, the total number of people in quarantine in various locations in the district has reached 14,750. Meanwhile, 111 persons who had been undergoing treatment in various hospitals have recovered.
Health Department officials said they were awaiting the test results of 6,686 persons in Kozhikode district. This is apart from the samples collected from various spots on Friday for lab tests.
