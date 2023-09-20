980 on contact list of Nipah-infected persons

September 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

A total of 980 people are on the contact list of Nipah-infected persons in Kozhikode now, the Health department has said.

A release said on Wednesday that 61 more body fluid samples of people on the contact list had turned negative for the virus. Only six persons have so far tested positive, of whom two are dead. There are 127 people on the contact list of the Cheruvannur resident, 168 on the contact list of the healthcare worker, and 115 on the contact list of the first patient and 436 on the contact list of the second patient, both of who died of the infection. Only 12 people are under medical isolation at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

