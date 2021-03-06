98 sensitive, 22 critical booths

Kozhikode

06 March 2021 00:48 IST

After the vulnerability assessment, the police have identified 98 sensitive booths and 22 critical booths within the Kozhikode city limits.

The critical booths are located under Elathur, Nadakkavu, Chevayur, Kasaba, Marad, and Kunnamangalam police station limits.

Within the Elathoor police limit alone, there are 11 sensitive booths.

Advertising

Advertising

There are also six critical booths under the station. The deployment of special squad apart from high end video surveillance will be considered to guard the critical and sensitive booths.