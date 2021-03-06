Kozhikode

98 sensitive, 22 critical booths

After the vulnerability assessment, the police have identified 98 sensitive booths and 22 critical booths within the Kozhikode city limits.

The critical booths are located under Elathur, Nadakkavu, Chevayur, Kasaba, Marad, and Kunnamangalam police station limits.

Within the Elathoor police limit alone, there are 11 sensitive booths.

There are also six critical booths under the station. The deployment of special squad apart from high end video surveillance will be considered to guard the critical and sensitive booths.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 1:52:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/98-sensitive-22-critical-booths/article34001071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY