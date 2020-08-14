98 fresh cases in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has claimed to contain the spread of COVID-19, focussing on the testing-tracing-quarantine-treatment method even as 98 fresh cases were reported on Thursday.
The authorities claimed that expert treatment was being provided to infected persons after identifying them through extensive tests. The second phase involves preparation of contact list. They are being quarantined and given guidelines through the tele-medicine facility.
Cluster care system is being set up in places with high incidence of cases. The number of patients is being brought down in large clusters such as Nadapuram, Vadakara, Olavanna, and Eramala. Ninety persons were tested positive for the virus in Olavanna, and 23 are under treatment. In Vadakara, only eight of the 78 patients are under treatment, eight of the 66 in Nadapuram, and 13 of the 61 in Eramala. All patients have recovered in Thooneri, another cluster. The number of daily tests has gone up to 5,000, and over a lakh have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer said 80 of the new cases were through local transmission. The source of infection in four others is not known, and the rest had returned from abroad or other States.
Eleven cases were reported from Purameri, nine in Cheruvannur, eight in Feroke, and seven in Chorod. The number of active cases in the district is 1,228. Eight healthcare workers at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have been asked to go into quarantine after they came into contact with infected persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath