98 fresh cases in Kozhikode

District administration claims its containment strategy is working

The Kozhikode district administration has claimed to contain the spread of COVID-19, focussing on the testing-tracing-quarantine-treatment method even as 98 fresh cases were reported on Thursday.

The authorities claimed that expert treatment was being provided to infected persons after identifying them through extensive tests. The second phase involves preparation of contact list. They are being quarantined and given guidelines through the tele-medicine facility.

Cluster care system is being set up in places with high incidence of cases. The number of patients is being brought down in large clusters such as Nadapuram, Vadakara, Olavanna, and Eramala. Ninety persons were tested positive for the virus in Olavanna, and 23 are under treatment. In Vadakara, only eight of the 78 patients are under treatment, eight of the 66 in Nadapuram, and 13 of the 61 in Eramala. All patients have recovered in Thooneri, another cluster. The number of daily tests has gone up to 5,000, and over a lakh have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer said 80 of the new cases were through local transmission. The source of infection in four others is not known, and the rest had returned from abroad or other States.

Eleven cases were reported from Purameri, nine in Cheruvannur, eight in Feroke, and seven in Chorod. The number of active cases in the district is 1,228. Eight healthcare workers at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have been asked to go into quarantine after they came into contact with infected persons.