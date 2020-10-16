970 more test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

16 October 2020 19:39 IST

886 contract COVID-19 through local transmission

Kozhikode district recorded 970 more COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of these, 886 were local transmission cases. The source of infection could not be traced in 76 cases. Eight health workers were among the infected. When 8,734 people were tested on Friday, the test positivity rate stood at 11.30%.

The district also reported 1,154 recoveries.

There are now 12,277 active cases. As many as 873 people were added to the list of those under observation on Friday. With this, the number of people under observation has gone up to 31,425.

