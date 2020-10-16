Kozhikode

970 more test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district recorded 970 more COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of these, 886 were local transmission cases. The source of infection could not be traced in 76 cases. Eight health workers were among the infected. When 8,734 people were tested on Friday, the test positivity rate stood at 11.30%.

The district also reported 1,154 recoveries.

There are now 12,277 active cases. As many as 873 people were added to the list of those under observation on Friday. With this, the number of people under observation has gone up to 31,425.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 7:40:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/970-more-test-positive-in-kozhikode/article32874680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY