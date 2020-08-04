97 fresh cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

04 August 2020 23:49 IST

Malappuram district sees biggest single-day spike

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode was at an all-time high of 97 on Tuesday. One death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman from Vadakara who was admitted with pneumonia on July 31. She was a chronic kidney patient.

Another infected woman from Mukkom was admitted to the MCH after she had a miscarriage during delivery at a private hospital in her home town. Her source of infection is not known and all her contacts are being traced. The private hospital staff are under observation.

Meanwhile, 17 more healthcare workers at the MCH were asked to go into quarantine after another staff was tested positive for the virus.

Another 33 staff were asked to report if they developed symptoms.

A release by the District Medical Officer said that 70 of the newly reported cases were through local transmission of the infection.

Sources said that the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom was disinfected after one of the inmates, who recently escaped from there and was brought back, tested positive for the virus. Ten staffers at the centre and as many police personnel attached to the Medical College Police Station have been asked to go into quarantine.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when it registered 131 more positive cases. As many as 985 infected persons were under treatment in the district.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 118 of the fresh cases were local transmissions. And the source of infection for 16 of them could not be traced, he said.

Among those tested positive on Tuesday, 102 had close contacts with the infected cases.

In Kasaragod

Ninety-one more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

As many 87 persons were infected through contact. Two health workers have also contratced the disease.

In Thrissur

As many as 72 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Tuesday. Of them, 66 persons were infected through contact. There are now 544 active cases in the district.

In Palakkad

Fifty persons tested positive in Palakkad district on Tuesday. Twenty of them were infected through local contacts.

While 13 were returnees from abroad, 12 were from other States. The source of infection in five cases could not be traced.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Wayanad as 17 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

All the patients contracted the viral infection through local transmission, District Medical officer R. Renuka said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared ward number 2 of the Ambalavayal grama panchayat as containment zone.

In Kannur

Kannur reported 37 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of these, 27 persons contracted the disease through contact. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district has risen to 1,476.

