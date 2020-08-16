96 COVID-19 cases through local transmission in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

16 August 2020 19:03 IST

A majority of the COVID-19 local transmission cases out of the 118 new cases reported from Kozhikode district on Sunday was from Kozhikode Corporation (22), Koyilandy Municipality, and Thiruvaloor grama panchayat (15 each).

A release from the District Medical Officer said that 96 of the total fresh cases were through local transmission of the infection. Source of infection was not known in 11 cases, and others had returned from abroad or from other States. The total number of active cases stands at 1,394. Meanwhile, the district administration lifted the Sunday lockdown in view of the fall in the number of new clusters of infection. The authorities claimed that the situation was now under control but restrictions would be reimposed if it changed in the coming days.

