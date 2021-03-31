95.3% of essential services personnel cast vote

KOZHIKODE

31 March 2021 21:35 IST

As the casting of postal votes by employees in the essential services sector concluded on Tuesday, 95.3% polling has been recorded in the district. A total of 4,293 people cast their votes in the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district while 4,503 were eligible for it.

The polling was carried out over three days in one designated polling booth in every constituency. This is for the first time that the essential services employees could cast their votes as they were categorised as “absent voters”. Employees from health, police, fire force, prisons, excise, Milma, treasury service, forest, Central government institutions, ambulance, journalists on poll duty, air force and shipping sectors were included under essential services, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising