95 cases in Kozhikode, total lockdown today

Kozhikode district reported the highest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 95 persons being declared infected with SARS-CoV-2.

One person died at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased, aged 45, belonged to Poovattuparamba in Peruvayal grama panchayat in the district. He was admitted to the hospital with multiple medical problems on July 15, a bulletin said. Apart from COVID-19 pneumonia, he had coronary artery disease, and chronic kidney disease, the release said.

A total lockdown will continue on Sunday in Kozhikode district, the district administration said.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has urged the people to be on the alert against the pandemic until a vaccine is developed. She was opening a COVID-19 treatment facility with 100 beds and 17 intensive care units set up by Iqraa Hospital.

Ms. Shylaja said that medical teams had been deployed in coastal regions and the clusters there had been sealed in view of the possibility of a rapid spread of infection there.

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 65 of the 95 fresh COVID-19 cases in the district were through local transmission of the infection.

The source of infection of five others was not known and the rest had returned from either abroad or other States. Forty-nine persons were cured of the infection. Thirty-two of the fresh cases through local contact were from within the corporation limits and belonged to Beypore, Cheruvannur, Vellayil, Cherootty Road, Medical College premises, Thondayad, and Panniyankara. The total number of active cases in the district was 746.