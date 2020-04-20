Kozhikode

934 released from quarantine

Beating the heat: A youth organisation volunteer giving tender coconuts to policemen on duty in Kozhikode city on Monday.

Beating the heat: A youth organisation volunteer giving tender coconuts to policemen on duty in Kozhikode city on Monday.  

7,494 people still under observation in Kozhikode district

Another 934 persons were removed from home quarantine for suspected COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Monday. There are no new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases.

In a release, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 7,494 people were now under observation. This included 22 persons in the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Seven were discharged on the day.

Twenty people from Kozhikode district and two each from Kannur and Kasaragod had been tested positive for the virus here. Of them, nine from Kozhikode and two from Kasaragod have recovered and others are undergoing treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 12:54:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/934-released-from-quarantine/article31392175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY