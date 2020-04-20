934 released from quarantine

Another 934 persons were removed from home quarantine for suspected COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Monday. There are no new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases.
In a release, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 7,494 people were now under observation. This included 22 persons in the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Seven were discharged on the day.
Twenty people from Kozhikode district and two each from Kannur and Kasaragod had been tested positive for the virus here. Of them, nine from Kozhikode and two from Kasaragod have recovered and others are undergoing treatment.
