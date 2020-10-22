932 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

874 contract disease through local transmission

As many as 932 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 874 people acquired the infection through local transmission and the source was unknown in 42 people. The test positivity continues to be well above the admissible limit of 5% and is currently at 13.07. As many as 7,130 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation has the highest number of cases through local transmission at 281 and Kadalundi had 62 cases. A total of 1,153 people recovered from the infection. The number of active cases in the district is now 10,724 and 6,800 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, a 91-year-old woman from Kuthiravattam in the city died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday. Five other deaths were reported from there on Wednesday, a medical bulletin said.

In Wayanad

Seventy-one people tested positive for the virus in Wayanad on Thursday and the number of recoveries was 122. Sixty-three people got it through local transmission of the infection. The number of active cases in the district now is 986. As many as 377 people are in home isolation.