92 Ayur Raksha Clinics opened in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 June 2021 19:09 IST

They are functioning at eight government hospitals in the district

Ninety-two Ayur Raksha Clinics have been opened under the aegis of the Department of AYUSH and the District Ayurveda COVID Response Cell in Kozhikode district to contain the pandemic.

K.M. Mansoor, District Medical Officer (AYUSH), told the media here on Saturday that the clinics were functioning at eight government hospitals, including the District Government Ayurveda Hospital, and other government dispensaries. Swasthyam, a resistance initiative, and Sukhayushyam for senior citizens are being implemented through them. Bheshajam, a treatment scheme for not-so severe cases and Punarjani for post-COVID complications will be taken to more people.

So far, 30,000 people in the district have been given medicines under Punarjani. A special ward will be set up soon at the District Government Ayurveda Hospital to treat people with post-COVID syndrome, Dr. Mansoor said. The department is also implementing tele-medicine treatment, he added.

