92% administered first dose of vaccine in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

23 September 2021 22:29 IST

1,735 new cases reported; TPR 15.17%

Even as the district confirmed 1,735 more fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the latest figures on vaccination released by the Health Department showed successful coverage of the maximum number of people. The updated figures released on Thursday said 91.61 % of the total population had received their first jab.

According to Health Department records, 22.26 lakh persons received their first shot. Till date, 8.95 lakh persons, including 1.73 lakh persons below the age of 45, received their second dose as well, accounting for 40% of the total population.

The age-wise data said 9.90 lakh persons between the age of 18 and 45 received their first jab in Kozhikode district. In the case of those between 45 and 60, the figure was 6.17 lakh. According to officials, 320 lakh persons above 60 received their second dose. In the category between 45 and 60, it was 3.06 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Health Department officials said the pandemic had so far claimed 2,557 lives in Kozhikode district.

On Thursday, the test positivity rate stood at 15.17%. The total number of persons who were put under observation reached 56,466 with the inclusion of 4,054 more persons with the updated list on Thursday. Of the newly reported 11,735 cases, 1,704 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

The sources remained unknown in the remaining cases. Over 11,500 persons were screened for the infection as part of the preventive measures in place.