919 test positive in Kozhikode as battle to combat pandemic continues

Crash course for youngsters to become frontline workers

Considering the shortage of healthcare professionals in the district to combat COVID-19, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in association with the District Skill Council is organising a free crash course for youngsters who wish to be frontline warriors against the pandemic.

A basic course for emergency medical technicians will begin soon at Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra at Thamarassery. After a month of rigorous training, the participants will get a three-month mandatory internship at hospitals. Those in the age group of 18 to 35 who have completed Plus Two may apply. Also, those who have completed some course on emergency medicine, yet unemployed, irrespective of age may join the programme with seven days of training. Applications will be accepted till June 20. Interested persons may contact District Skill Coordinator (districtskillcoordinatorkkd@gmail.com) or Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra on 9496807571.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate for COVID in Kozhikode has come down to 9.25% on Friday with 919 out of the 10,115 people who were tested turning positive for the virus. One of the new patients came from abroad while the source was unknown in nine cases.

The District Medical Officer said that 671 people had been discharged after being cured. At present, 11,312 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

As many as 262 cases were booked for violating COVID protocol on Friday, a day after the lockdown was partially lifted in the district.