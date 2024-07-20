91 people accommodated in rehabilitation camps in Kozhikode

As many as 91 people from 28 families have been accommodated in 10 rehabilitation camps across Kozhikode district as rain continues to cause severe damage to property and agriculture. Two more camps were opened on (July 19) Friday. Thus, there are eight camps in Kozhikode taluk and two in Koyilandy as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upland regions are bearing the brunt of the rain, with trees getting uprooted, walls and wells collapsing, and electric posts getting toppled. Around 50 houses have been partially damaged.

Kuttiady and Poonnoor rivers are overflowing, while the water level in Chaliyar and Cherupuzha too has risen. A bridge has been submerged at Vilangad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kappad Blue Flag beach has been closed for visitors for three days. Several trees at the beach have got uprooted, while electric posts have collapsed.

Severe loss of agriculture has been reported from Chathamangalam and Peruvayal grama panchayats. An orange alert has been issued in the district for Saturday.

Meanwhile, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said search was in full swing for Kannadikkal native Arjun who went missing in a landslip in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. He is in touch with the District Collector of Uttara Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.