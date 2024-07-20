GIFT a SubscriptionGift
91 people accommodated in rehabilitation camps in Kozhikode

Published - July 20, 2024 12:13 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An autorickshaw is seen partially submerged in water following flooding caused by heavy rain at Koothattuvayal in Kozhikode, on July 19.

An autorickshaw is seen partially submerged in water following flooding caused by heavy rain at Koothattuvayal in Kozhikode, on July 19. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 91 people from 28 families have been accommodated in 10 rehabilitation camps across Kozhikode district as rain continues to cause severe damage to property and agriculture. Two more camps were opened on (July 19) Friday. Thus, there are eight camps in Kozhikode taluk and two in Koyilandy as of now.

The Kappad Blue Flag beach in Kozhikode has been closed for visitors for three days due to the heavy wind and rain.

The Kappad Blue Flag beach in Kozhikode has been closed for visitors for three days due to the heavy wind and rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The upland regions are bearing the brunt of the rain, with trees getting uprooted, walls and wells collapsing, and electric posts getting toppled. Around 50 houses have been partially damaged.

Kuttiady and Poonnoor rivers are overflowing, while the water level in Chaliyar and Cherupuzha too has risen. A bridge has been submerged at Vilangad.

Two youths wading through waist-deep water on Poolakkadavu-Kannadikkal road in Kozhikode on Friday.

Two youths wading through waist-deep water on Poolakkadavu-Kannadikkal road in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kappad Blue Flag beach has been closed for visitors for three days. Several trees at the beach have got uprooted, while electric posts have collapsed.

Severe loss of agriculture has been reported from Chathamangalam and Peruvayal grama panchayats. An orange alert has been issued in the district for Saturday.

Children taking swimming lessons on the Koottancheri temple road and the nearby paddy field in Kozhikode on Friday.

Children taking swimming lessons on the Koottancheri temple road and the nearby paddy field in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said search was in full swing for Kannadikkal native Arjun who went missing in a landslip in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. He is in touch with the District Collector of Uttara Kannada.

