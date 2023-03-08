9-km hanging fence to be constructed to prevent elephants in Kasaragod

March 08, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A meeting held by public representatives and the Forest department has decided to complete the construction of a hanging fence for a distance of 9 km to prevent raiding elephants from entering human settlement areas in the panchayats adjoining Pandi and Muliyar forest region in Kasaragod.

The decision to complete the hanging fence by March 31 was taken at a meeting held at the Karaduka block panchayat conference hall on Wednesday. The construction will be done as part of the second phase of the Karaduka Elephant Resistance Project.

In the first phase, an 8-km fence from Bellakkana to Chikandamoola-Palar was completed in November last year. During the second phase, a five-kilometre fence from Thalappachery on the Karnataka border to Bellakkana and a four-kilometre fence from Chikandamoola to Anchinatukka will be completed.

With the completion of the second phase, there will be a total of 17 km of hanging fence to prevent elephants crossing the forest.

The Forest department has offered all help to contractors to speed up the construction work. The fencing would solve the problems caused by raiding elephants in the areas of Karaduka, Muliyar, Bedudka, and Kuttikol panchayats, which are adjacent to the Pandi forest area of Delambady.

Due to extreme heat, elephants cannot be chased away from forest areas. Especially when there are calves in the herd. Maximum care is being taken to ensure that elephants do not raid the land in populated areas, the Forest department said.

Block panchayat president Siji Mathew, presided over the meeting. Secretary K. Mridula, panchayat presidents of Delampadi, Karaduka, and other forest officials were present at the meeting.

