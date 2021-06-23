893 fresh cases; 941 recoveries

KOZHIKODE

23 June 2021

Local bodies in Kozhikode categorised on the basis of test positivity rate

As many as 893 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Wednesday even as the district administration has categorised local bodies on the basis of the test positivity rate (TPR).

Those with an average TPR below 8% are in the ‘A’ category, local bodies with an average TPR between 8% and 16% are in the ‘B’ category, those with an average TPR between 16% and 24% are in the ‘C’ category. Those recording a TPR of above 24% are in ‘D’ category.

Perumanna grama panchayat and Feroke Municipality are in ‘C’ category, while Kozhikode Corporation and other municipalities and 34 grama panchayats are in ‘B’ category.

According to the district medical officer, 879 among them were local transmission of the infection and the source of 14 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 188 locally acquired infections.

A total of 10,324 samples were tested and the daily TPR is 8.82%. As many as 941 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload stands at 9,943.